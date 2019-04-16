Designer Focus: Brad Ascalon

Rely, it turns out, was the product of disarray: It came to Ascalon one night while he was tidying disheveled stacks of playing cards and poker chips after a game. "I wanted to translate that visual into a functional object in which each component had to rely on the others for structural integrity," he explains. "The whole is greater than the sum of its parts." The same could be said for the busy designer’s oeuvre. From the Upper East Side studio and home that he shares with his wife, Amy, and their Yorkie mix, Charlie Parker, Ascalon shows no sign of slowing. His recent works include furniture, product, packaging, and environmental design, for the likes of Ligne Roset (the Lovey table, perched like a tambourine atop a hi-hat stand) and Bernhardt Design (the boxy Pillar chair).