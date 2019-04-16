Designer Focus: Brad Ascalon
Dwell Magazine + Design News

Designer Focus: Brad Ascalon

Add to
Like
Share
By Shonquis Moreno
As commissions for new furniture and lighting roll in, third-generation designer Brad Ascalon carries on the family tradition.

Rely, it turns out, was the product of disarray: It came to Ascalon one night while he was tidying disheveled stacks of playing cards and poker chips after a game. "I wanted to translate that visual into a functional object in which each component had to rely on the others for structural integrity," he explains. "The whole is greater than the sum of its parts." The same could be said for the busy designer’s oeuvre. From the Upper East Side studio and home that he shares with his wife, Amy, and their Yorkie mix, Charlie Parker, Ascalon shows no sign of slowing. His recent works include furniture, product, packaging, and environmental design, for the likes of Ligne Roset (the Lovey table, perched like a tambourine atop a hi-hat stand) and Bernhardt Design (the boxy Pillar chair).

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.