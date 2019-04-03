Design Icon: 9 Buildings by Louis Kahn

A master of turning simple forms and classic motifs into extraordinary monuments, American architect and professor Louis Kahn created a spartan body of work that’s become hallowed ground for his peers, influencing a generation. "It is important that you honor the material," the perfectionist would tell his students, and for Kahn, that meant sculpting gorgeous curves and blocks of concrete and brick, massive structures large enough to inspire awe but still deft enough to play with light. His work, now the focus of an exhibition at the Design Museum in London, was inspired by a visit to Roman ruins when he was in his fifties, and still achieves the soaring spatial poetry of his peers without the advantage of more lightweight material.

Cover photo by Lionel Freedman, courtesy of Yale University Art Gallery Archives.

Louis Kahn at the Auditorium of the Kimbell Art Museum in 1972