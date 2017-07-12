Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Louis Kahn
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Light Matters
When asking people what matters most in their lives, they usually offer up values like friendship, health and happiness.
HMHAI
Design Icon: 9 Buildings by Louis Kahn
In crafting classic forms with presence and weight, this American architect recalled a more monumental era.
Patrick Sisson