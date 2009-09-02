View Photos
Design by Numbers
Add to
Like
Share
By John Kachoyan –
Simon Alderson and Tony Cunninham of London–based high designer purveyors twentytwentyone talk kitsch versus collectible and the integrity of good design.
In 1993, Tony Cunningham and Simon Alderson founded twentytwentyone, a design store that sources, produces, and sells modern furniture, lighting, and products from a converted stable building in London’s trendy Islington neighborhood. Through their uniquely curated exhibitions they continue to make people aware of great design—–modern, vintage, and contemporary.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.