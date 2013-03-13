David Zwirner Gallery's Expansion in Chelsea, New York

Comprised of iconic installations by each artist, the works interact with both the space and the viewer. At the right angle, the signature fluorescent lamps of Flavin’s ‘European Couples’ reflect in Judd’s aluminum sculptures and emanate a blue glow. The lights also provide a dramatic highlight to the corners of the gallery, emphasizing its architecture.

The polished façade of the Annabelle Selldorf designed David Zwirner gallery. David Zwirner, 537 West 20th Street, New York. Photos by Jason Schmidt, courtesy of David Zwirner, New York/London.

The artists’ large-scale works are representative of a future line of installation exhibitions to take place in the first floor gallery. The 20th street location will also host historical and thematic surveys dedicated to the work of modern and contemporary masters. The second level gallery’s white oak floors will offer a more intimate feel for smaller works.

The teak paneling softens the concrete exterior. David Zwirner, 537 West 20th Street, New York. Photos by Jason Schmidt, courtesy of David Zwirner, New York/London.

The first floor boasts a column free gallery and sawtooth skylights that echo the gallery’s original 19th street space. The skylights eschew additional square footage on the upper floors in favor of natural daylight to highlight artwork in the first floor gallery space. The third through fifth floors will hold offices, art-handling areas, and event space.

Dan Flavin’s lights at play. Installation views, Dan Flavin and Donald Judd, David Zwirner, New York, 2013. Photos by Tim Nighswander/IMAGING4ART, courtesy of David Zwirner, New York/London. Dan Flavin artwork © 2013 Stephen Flavin/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. Donald Judd artwork © Judd Foundation. Licensed by VAGA, New York.

The ground floor gallery consists of four distinct, yet open spaces. Installation views, Dan Flavin and Donald Judd, David Zwirner, New York, 2013. Photos by Tim Nighswander/IMAGING4ART, courtesy of David Zwirner, New York/London. Dan Flavin artwork © 2013 Stephen Flavin/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. Donald Judd artwork © Judd Foundation. Licensed by VAGA, New York.

Poured concrete is king at the space, as floors, staircase and exterior make use of the material. The exposed concrete façade (in line with the former industrial grit of the neighborhood) is accented with teak window frames and refined by teak paneling at the ground level. Piet Oudolf, the landscape architect of the nearby High Line, designed the building’s outdoor spaces. Selldorf Architects worked with consulting firm Atelier Ten for LEED certification, the first commercial art gallery to receive the accreditation.

The oak floors and lit ceiling distinguish this gallery. Installation views, Dan Flavin and Donald Judd, David Zwirner, New York, 2013. Photos by Tim Nighswander/IMAGING4ART, courtesy of David Zwirner, New York/London. Dan Flavin artwork © 2013 Stephen Flavin/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. Donald Judd artwork © Judd Foundation. Licensed by VAGA, New York.

Next up for the space is an overview of Richard Serra’s early work scheduled for April – June 2013 and Palermo’s works on paper April 25, 2013 to June 29, 2013.

Donald Judd’s untitled sculpture basks in natural sunlight. Installation views, Dan Flavin and Donald Judd, David Zwirner, New York, 2013. Photos by Tim Nighswander/IMAGING4ART, courtesy of David Zwirner, New York/London. Dan Flavin artwork © 2013 Stephen Flavin/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. Donald Judd artwork © Judd Foundation. Licensed by VAGA, New York.

The Dan Flavin and Donald Judd exhibition closes this Saturday and is not to be missed. Click through for images of the show.