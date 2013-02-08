David Hertz Lands in Malibu

From the sustainability champions over at SHFT comes an enticing profile of architect David Hertz. The green maverick helms the Studio of Environmental Architecture, a firm he founded after cutting his teeth with a couple guys you may have heard of (Lautner and Gehry). Hertz will be speaking at Modernism Week in Palm Springs later this month about his work on Malibu’s seminal Wing House. For a man who repurposed clay wheels from rollerskates to make skateboards as a youngster, a house made from the wings of an out-of-commission 747 is the pinnacle of reuse.

SHFT is a multi-media platform founded by film producer Peter Glatzer and actor-filmmaker Adrian Grenier. Their mission is to convey a more sustainable approach to the way we live through video, design, art and culture.

Watch the video (password is: wing) to whet your appetite and pick up tickets to the presentation on February 18th here.