Stories

How GE Is Creating Appliances That Don't Discriminate
GE corporate design lead Lou Lenzi discusses the process of developing products that work for everyone.
Dwell
This Self-Taught Designer Shakes Up Everything You Know About Concrete
Fu-Tung Cheng speaks about concrete, the craft of building, and how his new material offering—ShapeCrete—is an accessible tool...
Aileen Kwun
The Nonprofit That's Using Seat Belts and Super Bowl Banners to Fix Up Indianapolis
People for Urban Progress upcycles cast-off urban hardware back into the community.
Luke Hopping
Product Designer Erwan Bouroullec on the Magic of Wrought Iron
The French designer provides food for thought on the new wrought-iron collection he and his brother, Ronan, designed for Magis.
Diana Budds
Michael Young on Why Now Is a Good Time to Be in Design
The prolific Hong Kong designer muses on how major brand collaborations are accelerating innovation.
Diana Budds