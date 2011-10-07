Curry Stone Prize Winner Announced

In 1999, his relief efforts were directed to Nantou County in Rural Taiwan where a 7.3 magnitude earthquake killed 2,500 people and leveled 50,000 buildings. Using low-tech techniques, lightweight and regional materials, and local labor, he helped reconstruct the structures, engaging the community in the process.



In 2008, his relief efforts were directed toward central China where 70,000 people were killed in the Sichuan earthquake. He helped raise 500 structures and built simple composting sanitation systems. In 2009, he worked with those impacted by the Morakot typhoon in Taiwan. Thanks to Hseih Ying-Chun, people receive both a roof over their heads and an education in design and hands-on construction to help them down the line.