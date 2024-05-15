I Found a Sleek Carry-On Bag That Does It All

Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper.

Last year, I wrote about re-embracing checking a bag—specifically Lojel’s Cubo collection. I loved their checked bag so much I got its little sister, the Cubo Small, to use as a carry-on bag. The suitcase looks tiny but based on my testing it can comfortably fit about a week’s worth of outfits (and skincare!) and its various compartments will keep you super organized. The top-load style

Much like my beloved full-sized Cubo, the carry-on is a top-load suitcase. This means that instead of opening like a clamshell with two shallow sides, the Cubo has one deep cavity. This is my absolute favorite thing about the bag and it’s what sets it apart from other popular carry-on bags in this price range. I prefer this style because it gives me more flexibility when packing. I like to use packing cubes to create my own compartments and then I can fit larger items like my hair dryer in the negative space underneath or in between cubes.

Easy, quick access when you need it The lid is also home to a super handy "secret" compartment that can hold your laptop, tablet or anything else you might need quick access to. It hinges open easily so you can separate them at TSA and quickly grab whatever screen you need once you’re on your flight. There’s also a magnetic flap inside the secret compartment that gives you quick access to the rest of the bag while it’s standing upright without having to open up the entire thing. I love being able to reach in and stuff in an extra pair of socks or my deodorant, two things I somehow always forget to pack until the last minute. Have you ever gotten to your gate and heard the dreaded announcement that the overhead bins are full? If you have to unexpectedly check your bag, the Cubo’s built-in lock makes it easy to quickly lock down your stuff.

Resilient exterior and cobblestone-friendly wheels Much like its larger siblings, the Cubo carry-on has surprisingly sturdy wheels. They glide silently across airport floors and, despite their small size, the wheels perform excellently on cobblestone streets. Among my favorite things about this bag are the vibrant colorway options for the exterior shell. Mine is yellow and, in addition to being delightful to look at, it’s very resilient against dings, scuffs and dirt. And if you do get a scuff mark, a simple alcohol wipe should do the trick.

The Cubo’s lining is easy to clean, too. It zips off and can be thrown in with your laundry. I used to vacuum the inside of my bag after trips (there’s always sand, no matter what I do!) but the Cubo’s removable lining means I can just throw it in with my laundry. This is great if you have an exploding sunscreen or makeup accident, but I like to wash it even if it isn’t stained. Nice to keep things fresh! You have room for shopping I always try to leave room in my suitcase for the things I will inevitably buy while on vacation, which most recently included a pair of shoes and a denim jumpsuit. The Cubo’s zipper expansion gives you an extra inch of room, though it may put you over the allowed size for some airlines. Make sure you check first!

I am the billionth person to tout the greatness of packing cubes. If you’re not aboard the Cube Train yet, hop on. Packing cubes help you stay organized while packing, especially if you’re making multiple stops. They make packing and unpacking a breeze and, in most cases, you can fit more stuff in your bag. This is especially true if you use compression packing cubes, which have an extra zipper that helps scrunch everything in.

