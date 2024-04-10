I Found Some Actually Chic Plant Care Accessories That Do Double Duty as Decor

Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper.

If I had to choose a favorite piece of home decor, the answer would be plants. Even the saddest space is instantly brightened up by the presence of a nice green plant, whether it’s a tall, lanky bird of paradise or a low-maintenance snake plant. The beauty of plants can extend to things we use to care for them. The air they breathe I can’t talk about plant care without talking about humidifiers. Maintaining a consistent level of humidity is key for most house plants. A good humidifier can help ensure you and your plants thrive, even in dryer climates or the heat-blasting winter months.The issue with humidifiers is that in order to work properly you have to have them in a visible place and many of them are (sorry) ugly.

Levoit Superior 6000S Smart Evaporative Humidifier Say hello to H₃O: happy, helpful humidification. The Levoit Superior 6000S Smart Evaporative Humidifier combines smart control, easy refills from the sink, and coverage of up to 3,000 ft² for a convenient, effective, mist-free experience. Shop

Up until recently, I had three Levoit humidifiers scattered throughout the apartment but recently upgraded to a single evaporative humidifier also made by Levoit. It covers 3,000 square feet and blends into my space. There are no annoying bright lights, it’s relatively quiet and it runs for a few days before needing a refill. Refilling it is so easy, mostly due to the fact that it’s on wheels and it comes with this little hose that you just hold up to your faucet. Most importantly, because it’s an evaporative humidifier, it does not require distilled water. If you have an ultrasonic humidifier and you’re just throwing tap water in there…don’t! You’re potentially releasing harmful particles into your home’s air. An unexpected planter material

LSA Self-Watering Glass Planter A handmade recycled glass planter created in partnership with the Eden Project. Winner of a 2019 iF Design Award. Shop

I’m a sucker for glass anything. I love glass coffee mugs and often drool over glass block walls, so when I saw this glass planter by LSA I immediately fell in love. There’s a lot to love about this planter: it’s self-watering, has an unexpected shape and has the same vibe as a vase. But that I mean it’s easy to imagine it replacing a vase as your dining table centerpiece. It stands out or blends in as much as you want it to, and I love that flexibility.

Be supportive

Coco Coir Pole Introducing our Bendable Coco Coir Pole—an innovative plant support system crafted from a sturdy metal tube that effortlessly screws into itself at both ends. The metal stake is designed for easy detachment and can be acquired separately with or without the accompanying pole. Shop

Plant supports are a good way to play with shape and color while providing some structure for leggy plants. Some supports for oversized plants will need to sacrifice aesthetics for function. As I type this, I’m looking over at our 8-foot bird of paradise plant, which is supported by a giant outdoor gardening stake and bungee cords. Other plants, like monsteras and pothos, leave more room for creativity. A trellis like this one is great for pothos and other vines. You can continue to guide their growth up your walls with these hooks. For heavier plants, try bendable moss poles. I love these because they allow you to get creative with your plant’s shape and they’re stackable, so you can add more height as your plant grows. Supports are not just for giant unwieldy plants, look at this air plant holder!

Shower your plants with style

Amber Glass Watering Can Equal parts decorative and practical, this hand-crafted watering can offers an elegant silhouette in colorful glass. Holds 19.1 oz. Shop

Watering cans are probably the most common plant accessory that double as home decor. To no one’s surprise, I fell down a deep rabbit hole of glass watering cans while researching for this piece. This amber glass watering can has a hold on me. I love the color and shape. It can easily live on the floor next to a cluster of plants or higher up on a shelf. This Haws watering can has a more classic "garden" look. It also holds more water and comes with a removable rose tip which creates a shower effect for more delicate plants.

Hübsch Flora Watering Bulb Flora watering bulb by Hübsch with a classy, two-coloured design in glass with a smart function perfect to facilitate everyday life. Shop

"Automated" watering options like plant globes get a bad rap, but they can be great options for the right plants. Plants that need to dry out completely between waterings are terrible candidates for plant globes. A thirstier plant that spends hours a day in direct light would benefit from one. Functionality aside, plant globes are nice accessories. Ollas are another great watering option. These are made of terracotta and slowly release water into the soil. Eventually your plant’s roots will attach to the olla and draw out water as it needs. Ollas are generally carrot-shaped, with the wider ends sticking out of your plant’s pot. I think these would pair nicely with some glass plant pots! Ornaments for your plants and also… for yourself?

Ferm Living Glass Baubles Usher in the holiday season with the subtle translucent coloured Glass Baubles. The delicate glass spheres beautifully reflect light and are sure to make an elegant and understated impression amongst your holiday décor. Shop

Ornaments are the most overlooked plant accessory. I have these mini disco ball ornaments that are super light and easy to clip onto almost any plant. They give just a hint of sparkle, even in spaces with indirect light. These clear glass baubles are another option. They’re not as reflective or sparkly as the disco balls, but they’re a great way to introduce a new color into your sea of green leaves.

Gardenheir Japanese Denim Gardening Smock The sailor smock has been a favorite everyday work shirt amongst gardeners in the know and for good reason. But to be honest, they’re often not all that flattering. Shop