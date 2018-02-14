Let There Be Light: 4 Types of Kitchen Illumination

Kitchens are a design playground for those of us who love making decisions—between selecting appliances, countertop materials, flooring, and cabinetry, there's already a lot to consider, but homeowners should make sure not to overlook kitchen lighting.

Choosing the right light fixtures can elevate your kitchen, turning it into an efficient workspace and social hub that you and your guests will want to spend more time in. Below, we run through four kinds of lighting to consider.

Ambient Lighting

Ambient or general lighting is the main source of light in your kitchen, and it usually comes in the form of ceiling or wall-mounted fixtures, recessed lights, or track lights directed downwards. Such fixtures should spread light evenly across a large floor area. Ambient lights will help create a warm and inviting overall atmosphere in your kitchen. Also consider adding dimmers so you can control the intensity of light for different occasions, or as seasons change.