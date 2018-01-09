Crazy Cool Loft Space Surrounded by Rope Walls
Crazy Cool Loft Space Surrounded by Rope Walls

By Allie Weiss
The Karst region in Slovenia is known for its limestone plateau, filled with picturesque caves and sinkholes.

Riffing on the local vernacular—lots of small, stone houses—Dekleva Gregoric Arhitekti developed this modern interpretation for a family, complete with a bold, rope-lined sleeping loft.

The kitchen, living area, and bathroom are located on the ground floor. Large windows overlook the surrounding forest, and Italy to the west.

Given the spatial constraints, the staircase leading to the upstairs loft needed to be a short and steep. Since the residents wanted a workspace in the living area, the architects turned the underside of the stairs into a handy bookshelf.

The interior dry walls are made of layered spruce plywood panels, rubbed with transparent oil. The ceiling is concrete.

The upper level contains the master bedroom and the kids' room. "We wanted the upstairs gallery that connects the two bedrooms to be as open as possible," principal Aljosa Dekleva says. "The rope mesh works as a fence for security, but is also performs as a multifunctional transparent wall on which one can hang different objects." A desk provides an additional workspace.

Steel rods surround the staircase. A MayDay lamp by Konstanting Grcic for Flos is affixed to the rope wall.

Each bedroom is designed to replicated a mini house, and follows the roof's pitch. A skylight lets in light. A custom unit made of white-painted MDF panels provides necessary storage.

The kitchen uses laminated chipboard for the countertop and cabinets, and the same plywood used throughout the house for the table. The lamp is IKEA.

Resembling its neighbors, the pitched form of the Compact Karst House is made of a mixture of local limestone and concrete, cast on site. A small perimeter wall in reinforced concrete surrounds the structure.

