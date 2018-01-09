View Photos
Crazy Cool Loft Space Surrounded by Rope Walls
By Allie Weiss
The Karst region in Slovenia is known for its limestone plateau, filled with picturesque caves and sinkholes.
Riffing on the local vernacular—lots of small, stone houses—Dekleva Gregoric Arhitekti developed this modern interpretation for a family, complete with a bold, rope-lined sleeping loft.
