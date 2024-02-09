Kicked Out of a Rental, This L.A. Couple Bought, and Then Built the Best ADU They Could

In 2013, Niki Weber and J.P. Guiseppi were unceremoniously booted from their Venice, California, apartment—which, to add insult to injury, they had done work to—with hardly a month’s notice. Suddenly, they were thrust into a frenzied search for a new home. Niki, the COO of non-profit Regarding Her, and J.P., a creative director at Google, armed their realtor with a fastidious brief that positioned ample land and access to nature at the top of the list. As luck would have it, they purchased the first place they viewed, a single-family home in Silver Lake.

