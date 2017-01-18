This Cedar-Wrapped Cabin Mimics its Natural Surroundings With Ease
This Cedar-Wrapped Cabin Mimics its Natural Surroundings With Ease

By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.

The architectural photography team behind doublespace photography sent us this shot they took of a custom cabin in Ottawa, Ontario. Designed by Christopher Simmonds Architect, Val des Monts is a family cottage that cantilevers over a lake in Gatineau Hills. Consisting mainly of untreated eastern white cedar, glass, and steel, the dormitory-style sleeping quarters sit nestled into the rocks on the lower level, while the family room looks out from the cantilevered upper level. 

Cover photo by doublespace photography

The family room is shown here in the cantilevered upper level, while the lower level holds the sleeping quarters and a recreation room.&nbsp;

The interior consists of a mixture of white oak boards, slabs of silver maple, and encased steel. Clerestory windows line the space, providing a clear lookout to the forested surroundings.&nbsp;

Christopher Simmonds Architect left the eastern white cedar on the exterior untreated in order to allow it to age naturally.&nbsp;

