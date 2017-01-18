This Cedar-Wrapped Cabin Mimics its Natural Surroundings With Ease

The architectural photography team behind doublespace photography sent us this shot they took of a custom cabin in Ottawa, Ontario. Designed by Christopher Simmonds Architect, Val des Monts is a family cottage that cantilevers over a lake in Gatineau Hills. Consisting mainly of untreated eastern white cedar, glass, and steel, the dormitory-style sleeping quarters sit nestled into the rocks on the lower level, while the family room looks out from the cantilevered upper level.

Cover photo by doublespace photography