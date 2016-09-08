Cornwall Mews by alma-nac
View Photos

Cornwall Mews by alma-nac

Add to
Like
Share
By Leibal
Cornwall Mews is a minimal interior located in London, England, designed by alma-nac.

This modest fronted mews property in the Royal Borough of Kensington Chelsea has been re-designed by Alma-nac to provide a 200sqm naturally lit property over four levels. In order to provide so much additional space to the original footprint, Almanac have created a building arranged around a set of lightwells, double height spaces and structural glass floors, all linked together by a unique lightweight bespoke staircase. The staircase, fabricated from steel plate and solid oak, utilized the specific skill set of the fabricator, mixing fine welding with artisan carpentry in order to create a lightweight form, free from visible structural hierarchy. Each baluster forms part of the structural support, allowing each section of balustrade to be expressed as distinct from one another around the tight dog leg stair. This articulation of standalone elements strives to enhance a sense of openness, interlinked by the delicately routed the solid oak treads – each expressing their connection to the steel structure by way of a visible flush connection on their underside.


Cornwall Mews by alma-nac - Photo 1 of 4 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample


Cornwall Mews by alma-nac - Photo 2 of 4 -


Cornwall Mews by alma-nac - Photo 3 of 4 -


Cornwall Mews by alma-nac - Photo 4 of 4 -