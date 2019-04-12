Watch: It Takes 9 Hours For Woodworkers to Make This Shaker-Inspired Chair
The chair that furniture maker Thomas Moser, now 82, sat in every night during family dinner in New Gloucester, Maine, bears witness to a lifelong passion for woodworking. "My father always carried a tape measure in his pocket, and the spindles of that chair are scarred from it," says his son Aaron. "That’s the beauty of a natural finish. It takes on battle wounds, just like all of us."
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.