Watch: It Takes 9 Hours For Woodworkers to Make This Shaker-Inspired Chair
By Lindsay J. Warner
Spare, sturdy, almost minimalist—Thos Moser’s signature chair distills generations of know-how.

The chair that furniture maker Thomas Moser, now 82, sat in every night during family dinner in New Gloucester, Maine, bears witness to a lifelong passion for woodworking. "My father always carried a tape measure in his pocket, and the spindles of that chair are scarred from it," says his son Aaron. "That’s the beauty of a natural finish. It takes on battle wounds, just like all of us."

