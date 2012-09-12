View Photos
Contempo Luggage by Biaggi
Add to
Like
Share
By Kelsey Keith –
The more you travel, the more you notice a bag that tips over when you lug it onto the curb, won't fit in an overhead bin, adds unneccessary weight, and slowly but surely contributes to jetset-induced fatigue. Now consider this addition to the luggage department: the soft-sided Contempo roller bag collection from Biaggi.
A few specific attributes set this bag apart from its peers: One, it folds almost flat when not in use. (Ideal for city dwellers.) Two, it's super lightweight at just 7.3 pounds. Three, it has four wheels on the bottom instead of two, making navigation a breeze. (No awkward tipping.) And four, it's affordable. ($219 retail for the 20-inch carry-on size, on up to $299 for a 30-incher.)
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
An added bonus? It comes in four mod colorways, in addition to neutral black and brown.