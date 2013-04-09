View Photos
Concrete Rug by Alex Chinneck
Add to
Like
Share
By Olivia Martin –
London based artist Alex Chinneck plays with opposing objects in the Concrete Rug for the Sculpture House.
Designed in collaboration with British illustrator Matthew Gaffen, Chinneck's Concrete Rug applies the scrolling motifs in traditional rug design to concrete housed in a smooth wooden frame. Made from 238 individual pieces, the three and a half by six foot design appears to transform concrete into a tactile material. Available for $2,666 at the Sculpture House.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Plus, check out an entire villa made from concrete in Switzerland.