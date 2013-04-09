Concrete Rug by Alex Chinneck
View Photos

Concrete Rug by Alex Chinneck

Add to
Like
Share
By Olivia Martin
London based artist Alex Chinneck plays with opposing objects in the Concrete Rug for the Sculpture House.

Designed in collaboration with British illustrator Matthew Gaffen, Chinneck's Concrete Rug applies the scrolling motifs in traditional rug design to concrete housed in a smooth wooden frame. Made from 238 individual pieces, the three and a half by six foot design appears to transform concrete into a tactile material. Available for $2,666 at the Sculpture House

Although it isn't very cozy, the Concrete Rug is made to be walked on and the frame ensures it feels smooth underfoot.

Although it isn't very cozy, the Concrete Rug is made to be walked on and the frame ensures it feels smooth underfoot.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

A detail shot of the delicate design, carved 2 inches deep.

A detail shot of the delicate design, carved 2 inches deep.

Concrete Rug by Alex Chinneck - Photo 3 of 3 -

Designed in collaboration with British illustrator Matthew Gaffen, Alex Chinneck's Concrete Rug applies the scrolling motifs in traditional rug design to concrete housed in a smooth wooden frame. Made from 238 individual pieces, the three and a half by six foot design appears to transform concrete into a tactile material. It's available from the Sculpture House.

Plus, check out an entire villa made from concrete in Switzerland.