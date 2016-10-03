Cling to Summer a Little Longer at This Indoor Oasis

In most parts of the United States, summer’s glow has already faded to an ember. Yet in Northern California, the season lives on at a backyard paradise complete with a swim spa and workout room.



The addition's roofline rises northward to capture daylight through a series of operable skylights.

For Hwang DeWitt Architecture’s Chad DeWitt, who designed the project, the question was whether the new structure should mimic the architecture of the existing residence, a classic California ranch house, or oppose it. Ultimately, the architects chose to juxtapose the two, taking inspiration from modern additions to historic buildings they’d seen in Europe.

A box contained within the addition provides space for exercise. The interior is wrapped in marine-grade plywood.

Unlike the relatively traditional residence, with its cement-tile roof and mullioned windows, the addition is clad in a cedar rain screen and its inside is lined with hypnotic marine-grade plywood.

The geometric addition, with its cedar rain screen, is joined at the hip with the more traditional residence.