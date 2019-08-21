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Before & After: A Run-Down House in Bangkok Now Hosts a Chic Fusion Restaurant
Introducing a new palette of plaster, wood, and terrazzo, local firm ASWA turns a tired ’70s home into an Australian-Thai eatery.
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In a residential neighborhood in the center of Bangkok, this derelict 1970 house sat empty for five years. Then in 2018, Architectural Studio of Work – Aholic (ASWA), a local firm founded by Phuttipan Aswakool and Chotiros Techamongklapiwat, was tasked with transforming the abandoned home into a nature-infused restaurant called CLAY, which serves an Australian-Thai fusion menu.
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Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.
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