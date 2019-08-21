Before & After: A Run-Down House in Bangkok Now Hosts a Chic Fusion Restaurant

In a residential neighborhood in the center of Bangkok, this derelict 1970 house sat empty for five years. Then in 2018, Architectural Studio of Work – Aholic (ASWA), a local firm founded by Phuttipan Aswakool and Chotiros Techamongklapiwat, was tasked with transforming the abandoned home into a nature-infused restaurant called CLAY, which serves an Australian-Thai fusion menu.

