Classic Modernist House in Portland Inspires a Lighting and Furniture Line
By Allie Weiss
Rejuvenation's new collection takes cues from John Yeon's 1937 Aubrey Watzek House.

For its new lighting and furniture line, dubbed Northwest Modern, Portland-based home goods store Rejuvenation took its inspiration from a local gem. The architect John Yeon designed the Aubrey Watzek House for a lumber magnate in 1937, and it is celebrated as one of the earliest examples of modernism in the Pacific Northwest. Using Douglas and Noble fir trees as his primary materials, Yeon created a retreat that sits peacefully among its woodsy surroundings.

Classic Modernist House in Portland Inspires a Lighting and Furniture Line - Photo 1 of 7 -

In the photos that follow, we take a look at the product offerings inspired by the house, which Yeon designed when he was only 27 years old.

In the video below, take a tour of the house and hear how the lighting and furniture collection, which you can preview in the slideshow, came to life.

Classic Modernist House in Portland Inspires a Lighting and Furniture Line - Photo 2 of 7 -

In the house, Rejuvenation found custom lamps made from Japanese fishing buoys. The Yeon Pendant (pictured) is inspired by the architect's clever design.

Classic Modernist House in Portland Inspires a Lighting and Furniture Line - Photo 3 of 7 -

The collection combines influences from modernism and the Arts and Crafts movement. The Cedar & Moss pendants with a brushed satin finish are shown here.

Classic Modernist House in Portland Inspires a Lighting and Furniture Line - Photo 4 of 7 -

Made from salvaged wood, these chairs by Revive Designs are upholstered in Pendleton wool.

Classic Modernist House in Portland Inspires a Lighting and Furniture Line - Photo 5 of 7 -

The Stand floor and table lamps, designed by Portland architect Brendon Farrell, feature a sturdy oak base.

Classic Modernist House in Portland Inspires a Lighting and Furniture Line - Photo 6 of 7 -

Natural materials and simple geometries are key elements of the collection.

Classic Modernist House in Portland Inspires a Lighting and Furniture Line - Photo 7 of 7 -

The Chevron table, made of solid American walnut, pairs nicely with the classic Multnomah Sofa.