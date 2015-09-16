View Photos
Classic Modernist House in Portland Inspires a Lighting and Furniture Line
By Allie Weiss –
Rejuvenation's new collection takes cues from John Yeon's 1937 Aubrey Watzek House.
For its new lighting and furniture line, dubbed Northwest Modern, Portland-based home goods store Rejuvenation took its inspiration from a local gem. The architect John Yeon designed the Aubrey Watzek House for a lumber magnate in 1937, and it is celebrated as one of the earliest examples of modernism in the Pacific Northwest. Using Douglas and Noble fir trees as his primary materials, Yeon created a retreat that sits peacefully among its woodsy surroundings.
In the video below, take a tour of the house and hear how the lighting and furniture collection, which you can preview in the slideshow, came to life.