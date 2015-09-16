Classic Modernist House in Portland Inspires a Lighting and Furniture Line

For its new lighting and furniture line, dubbed Northwest Modern, Portland-based home goods store Rejuvenation took its inspiration from a local gem. The architect John Yeon designed the Aubrey Watzek House for a lumber magnate in 1937, and it is celebrated as one of the earliest examples of modernism in the Pacific Northwest. Using Douglas and Noble fir trees as his primary materials, Yeon created a retreat that sits peacefully among its woodsy surroundings.