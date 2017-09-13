Clad in Cedar and Metal, an Indianapolis Home Gives a Modern Salute to its Traditional Surroundings

Unassumingly tucked into the neighborhood of Fletcher Place in Indianapolis, Indiana, the Shoemaker Residence succeeds in integrating its modern exterior into the traditional vernacular around it. Designed by ONE 10 STUDIO for a real estate professional, the home sits on a 33-foot infill lot and takes the form of a two-story masonry cube sandwiched between two single-story, pitched-roof volumes that blend into the surrounding residential context. A detached garage creates an outdoor living space and a rear deck.

Further connecting the residence to the neighborhood, horizontal cedar cladding lends a familiar "face" to the single-story bookends. Vertical metal siding serves as another durable, low-maintenance facade, as the home is bordered by alleys on three sides.

Some of the exterior masonry is continued inside, a visual contrast to the white living room and kitchen. Up an open riser stair with raw steel angles and sealed timber-strand wood beam treads, the owner’s suite perches on the second level. A finished basement level also holds another bedroom, bath, a media room, and storage.