Christine Rosen on Kitchens of the Future
By Deborah Bishop –
“Looking at the data, we will continue to eat more convenience foods and to gather less as a family, just as our kitchens become ever more ‘gourmet’ and ‘professional.’
It’s a status symbol—a sign that one is committed to domesticity without any real follow-through. But there’s an ironic silver lining to the economic crisis. Prepared foods and eating meals out cost more than cooking from scratch. So we might see a retreat back to the home…gathering with family and friends, which would be good for our social health. One of the best meals I’ve had came out of the tiniest kitchen. Instead of thinking ‘how much can we spend?’ we might try ‘how much can we do with how little?’"
