Chicago's Iconic Skyscrapers, Animated

The cradle of modern architecture, Chicago is known for its spectacular skyline. In the United States, it's second only to New York City in the number of buildings rising taller than 500 feet. Bertrand Goldberg's Marina City graces the cover of Wilco'sYankee Hotel Foxtrot; the Willis Tower (formerly the Sears Building) was the tallest in the world until the Petronas towers were built in 1998; the Crain Communications Building was a set in the 1980s cult-classic Adventures in Babysitting. British artist Al Boardman recently created an animated film celebrating the city's most-iconic buildings. "Creating a short video about just five great buildings is doing this city a massive disservice, as there are many and this is simply my thoughts," writes Boardman on his site. Catch the video below.

