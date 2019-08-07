Check Back
From the street, there’s not much to differentiate the renovated 1912 Craftsman bungalow of Irene Cheng and her husband, Brett Snyder, from its neighbors. Which is exactly how the town of Piedmont, California—a leafy enclave adjacent to Oakland—likes it. Politically liberal, aesthetically less so, Piedmont has a strict design code and a small, vocal community. "You want to attract the least amount of attention possible," Cheng says.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.