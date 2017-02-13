CH23 And CH22 Chairs By Hans J. Wegner

The dominant figure behind mid-century Danish design, Hans J. Wegner revolutionized the way people thought about furniture. A prolific designer, he created hundreds of chair designs, including the iconic Wishbone Chair and Peacock Chair. One of his most enduring and successful collaborations was with renowned Danish furniture manufacturer Carl Hansen & Son. The brand produced various Wegner designs beginning from 1949 and continuing up to this day. For 2017, the company announced that it will relaunch the CH22 and CH23 Chairs. They will join the CH24 and CH25 chairs, produced continuously for 65 years.
Beautiful and versatile, the chairs nevertheless made waves in the ‘50s. They featured a combination of traditional craftsmanship and innovative techniques, including steam-bent elements, woven paper cord seats, as well as light wood finishes. But the organic forms, clean lines and elegant design still look as fresh today as they did back then. The four icons, now brought together under one Wegner collection, feature a blend of timeless design combined with functionality but also with a distinctive and warm artistic expression that's undoubtedly Scandinavian.