Catch the 3D Printer of Haute Couture (and more) at Dwell on Design NY

As part of our run-up to Dwell on Design New York, taking place October 2-4, we're highlighting a few of our diverse panelists who'll be discussing everything from urban resiliency to smart home technology. One such expert is Francis Bitonti, founder of his eponymous 3D printing studio, who has designed and 3D printed furniture, haute couture fashion, and more.
Francis Bitonti will on panel on "3-D Printing and Intellectual Design" with Duann Scott, the Business Development Manager of Spark, Autdodesk's 3D printing technology platform. Their panel will be Sunday October 4, 12:30-1:00pm.
