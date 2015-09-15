Catch the 3D Printer of Haute Couture (and more) at Dwell on Design NY
By Zachary Edelson
As part of our run-up to Dwell on Design New York, taking place October 2-4, we're highlighting a few of our diverse panelists who'll be discussing everything from urban resiliency to smart home technology. One such expert is Francis Bitonti, founder of his eponymous 3D printing studio, who has designed and 3D printed furniture, haute couture fashion, and more.

Francis Bitonti will on panel on "3-D Printing and Intellectual Design" with Duann Scott, the Business Development Manager of Spark, Autdodesk's 3D printing technology platform. Their panel will be Sunday October 4, 12:30-1:00pm.

Bitonti's studio frequently pushes the boundaries of additive manufacturing—the industry term for 3D printing—by collaborating with other designers and technology leaders. Bitonti designed these rainbow-hued shoes, part his "Mollecule" Shoe Collection, with the help of Adobe (for the necessary software) and Stratasys (for the necessary 3D printing technology).

Get your tickets now to join us for three days of stimulating conversations and exhibitions. For a full list of panelists, see this page of Dwell on Design New York's website.

Catch the 3D Printer of Haute Couture (and more) at Dwell on Design NY - Photo 2 of 6 -

Bitonti collaborated with 3D printing marketplace Shapeways and Michael Schmidt Studios to produce "Dita's Gown," a unique item specifically tailored for Dita Von Teese. Unlike most 3D printed objects, the gown is dynamic: 3,000 articulating joints allow its form to move fluidly. The gown is also studded with 12,000 Swarovski crystals.

Catch the 3D Printer of Haute Couture (and more) at Dwell on Design NY - Photo 3 of 6 -

Made from ABS plastic, a common 3D printing material, the Bristol Chair capitalizes on the complexity possible with additive manufacturing. "When talking to designers," says Bitonti, "I try to impress that [3D printing] has its own unique materials and process... they try to design for injection molding but they need sensibilities and knowledge appropriate to this medium. Additive processes are their own thing with their own advantages."

Catch the 3D Printer of Haute Couture (and more) at Dwell on Design NY - Photo 4 of 6 -

Built as a prototype for the New York City Department of Transportation, the sculptural Squiggle Rack© can be made in ABS plastic, bronze, or cast iron.

Catch the 3D Printer of Haute Couture (and more) at Dwell on Design NY - Photo 5 of 6 -

Not all 3D printing is plastic: the stainless steel Reaction Table measures 13" x 16" x 16." Using algorithms originally developed for MRI digital modelling, Bitonti was able to design this sinuous, smooth strucutre.

Catch the 3D Printer of Haute Couture (and more) at Dwell on Design NY - Photo 6 of 6 -

Bitonti is preparing to launch a full line of ceramics housewares later this fall; customers will be able to customize each object.