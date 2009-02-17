Cast a Vote in the Greener Gadgets Competition
View Photos

Cast a Vote in the Greener Gadgets Competition

Add to
Like
Share
By Sarah Rich
Later this month, the second annual Greener Gadgets Conference will take place in New York City, promising as always to convene innovative design thinkers around solutions for more sustainable technology. The one-day conference will feature an impressive group of speakers, along with the live-judging of finalists for this year's Greener Gadgets Design Competition. As with last year, this year's entries boast countless clever ideas and new ways to look at technology. If you'd like to vote on your favorites, you still have three days left.

Of the top fifty submissions, one that caught my eye was the E-Tree Book, an educational gadget that teaches kids about energy by giving them a set of lessons and activities on energy-related processes, from photosynthesis to rechargeable batteries. Another entry, from a designer in Bogota, Colombia, uses the model of a traffic light to present the public with simple data about local environmental conditions. The project is developed on an open source network that invites others to contribute their own ideas for new ecological signals.

Check out all the designs and cast a vote! Inhabitat and Core77 will be announcing their winners after the conference on February 27.

Cast a Vote in the Greener Gadgets Competition - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample