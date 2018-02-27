Jerry Bruckheimer Asks $11.9M For This Gem Designed by Thornton Abell
Jerry Bruckheimer Asks $11.9M For This Gem Designed by Thornton Abell

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Designed by Case Study architect Thornton Abell, the Siskin House in Brentwood, Los Angeles, is an International Style stunner of glass, steel, and concrete.

Built in 1965, this pavilion-like residence sits on three-quarters of an acre of private, meandering grounds. The seven-bedroom, seven-bath estate boasts voluminous, high-ceilinged, glass-enclosed living spaces that are visually connected to a central courtyard. A master suite enjoys its own private wing and garden, and a detached studio or guesthouse—complete with its own bath and cooking facilities—overlooks the luxurious pool.

Owned by Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer, this sleek, 9,030-square-foot property has been on the market since 2015. After several price drops, it is now being offered for $11,900,000. 

The International Style home boasts a glass, steel, and concrete construction.

A steel-and-glass wall of windows surrounds the interior courtyard.&nbsp;

With high ceilings and lots of usable space, the bright and spacious living area overlooks the courtyard.&nbsp;

The living area offers ample space for entertaining.&nbsp;

The glass wall of windows allows for plenty of natural light.&nbsp;

A den offers additional space for entertaining.&nbsp;

The den

The eat-in kitchen is bright and airy with lots of storage space.&nbsp;

The interior courtyard and pond is a contemplative outdoor space.

A few steps lead down to a formal dining area.&nbsp;

The master bedroom has its own private wing overlooking a garden.&nbsp;

Guest bedroom&nbsp;

The guesthouse overlooks the pool.

The pool

The Siskin House is now being offered for $11,900,000

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.