Jerry Bruckheimer Asks $11.9M For This Gem Designed by Thornton Abell

Built in 1965, this pavilion-like residence sits on three-quarters of an acre of private, meandering grounds. The seven-bedroom, seven-bath estate boasts voluminous, high-ceilinged, glass-enclosed living spaces that are visually connected to a central courtyard. A master suite enjoys its own private wing and garden, and a detached studio or guesthouse—complete with its own bath and cooking facilities—overlooks the luxurious pool.

Owned by Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer, this sleek, 9,030-square-foot property has been on the market since 2015. After several price drops, it is now being offered for $11,900,000.