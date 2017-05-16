Casa Pájaro de Plata By John Osborne

Named Casa Pájaro de Plata, which translates to 'Silver Bird House’, this striking structure takes inspiration from the natural world, recreating simple, organic silhouettes through a contemporary, sophisticated lens. The house was designed by architect John Osborne, founder of the OS Arquitectura studio, and features distinctive, dynamic shapes. Seen from above, as captured by photographer Fernando Alda, they resemble a bird in flight.

Located in a lush Costa Rican jungle, the dwelling has a private retreat look and feel. Dark gray natural stone steps lead to the elevated structure which also sits on top of a hill. The white marble terrace offers inhabitants the opportunity to relax and unwind while they enjoy the breathtaking panoramic views. An infinity pool seems to flow over onto the faraway tree tops. The open-plan kitchen and living room open towards the terrace, creating an expansive inside/outside living space. Wood appears profusely throughout the interior, including in the bathroom, complementing the white walls and modern, minimalist furniture. As a perfect finishing touch, this gorgeous house also features a wooden pathway which travels through the trees and leads guests to a viewing platform where they can admire the spectacular landscape in all its glory.

