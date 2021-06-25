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A 1960s Time Capsule in Spain Gets the Bachelor Pad TreatmentView 10 Photos
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A 1960s Time Capsule in Spain Gets the Bachelor Pad Treatment

In Zaragoza, the humdrum exterior of a working-class home goes unmarred, but inside are flowing, loftlike interiors.
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In the 1960s, the city of Zaragoza nearly doubled its housing stock to accommodate an expanding industrial work force. In the La Jota neighborhood specifically, single-family homes were built cheaply and quickly. When Alonso Zgz purchased one with the intention of renovating, its only adornments were a terra-cotta roof and simple curling brackets beneath the cornice.

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Stephen Zacks
Stephen Zacks is an advocacy journalist, architecture critic, urbanist, and organizer based in New York City.

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RenovationsHome ToursEuropean HomesDwell+ Exclusive