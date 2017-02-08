Casa A.G. by duearchitetti

The original structure of the building has been able to enhance the quality of the environmental context, establishing a continuous dialogue between the surroundings and the construction. Formerly the residence of a rich family from Milan, the property has recently undergone a complete restoration, divided into smaller apartments. The interpretation and the analysis of the characteristics of the apartment have been essential to identify of the proposed project solutions. The main floor has a shape referable to a square, thought somewhat irregular. The space presents a twofold relationship between inside and outside. Wide rectangle openings are facing a courtyard while the afternoon light passes through.



