SubscribeSign In
A Former Office Building’s Mechanical Room Becomes an Architect’s Eco-Friendly PenthouseView 2 Photos
Dwell Magazine

A Former Office Building’s Mechanical Room Becomes an Architect’s Eco-Friendly Penthouse

Vivian Manasc’s rooftop loft is a bright spot—and a model green building—in the Canadian city of Edmonton, Alberta, where downtown living is rare.
Text by
Photos by
View 2 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s September 2012 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Jaime Gillin
When not writing, editing, or combing design magazines and blogs for inspiration, Jaime Gillin is experimenting with new recipes, traveling as much as possible, and tackling minor home-improvement projects that inevitably turn...

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Green HomesDwell Magazine