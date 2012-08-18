A Former Office Building’s Mechanical Room Becomes an Architect’s Eco-Friendly Penthouse
Vivian Manasc’s rooftop loft is a bright spot—and a model green building—in the Canadian city of Edmonton, Alberta, where downtown living is rare.
Text by
Photos by
This story was originally published in Dwell’s September 2012 issue.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Jaime Gillin
When not writing, editing, or combing design magazines and blogs for inspiration, Jaime Gillin is experimenting with new recipes, traveling as much as possible, and tackling minor home-improvement projects that inevitably turn...
Published
Last Updated