Call for Dwell New York Home Tour Submissions

We are searching for unique residences in New York City, specifically below 23rd Street in Manhattan, for our celebrated modern architecture tour, happening this fall on October 11, 2014. The home tours will complement the first ever Dwell on Design NY , a companion to Dwell's annual design conference in Los Angeles.

Resolution 4: Architecture designed a Union Square duplex for an expat couple with two children. Hans Wegner Wishbone chairs are arranged around a wooden dining table in one sunny corner of the apartment.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Architects, this is your chance to see your work featured prominently in one of the country’s most compelling design events. Each home included in the tour will also be featured on dwellondesign.com and across Dwell's robust social media network. Select homes will also be featured in Dwell magazine.

To submit your entry, please send an email with home information (including location, description, date built, square footage, number of rooms, and a few interior and exterior images), to Special Projects Editor Kelsey Keith at kelsey@dwell.com. Please note that homes currently for sale are not eligible for consideration. Homes must have reasonable access from the street and be approved by the building and/or co-op board to host at least 400 tour attendees throughout the course of Saturday, October 11. Insurance and security is provided, and complete privacy is assured.

To learn more information about this opportunity, contact us today! And for up-to-the-minute news about Dwell on Design NY, follow us on Twitter.