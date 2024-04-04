Budget Breakdown: It Used to Be a Forest Service Cabin. They Made It Their Wyoming Retreat With $41K

At the start of the pandemic, San Francisco residents Heather Hafey and Eli Chamberlin were suddenly in need of more space. Their sub-500-square-foot apartment wasn’t going to cut it. "We couldn’t live and work where we’d been living," says Heather. So they set their sights on Heather’s hometown, Pinedale, Wyoming. "We figured we could be outside there without being around too many people, something we couldn’t do in San Francisco," adds Heather. "There’s only about two thousand people in the whole town and it’s surrounded by nature."

