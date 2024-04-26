SubscribeSign In
Budget Breakdown: A Design Duo Celebrate Black Durham in a Craftsman Revived for $837KView 16 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Budget Breakdown: A Design Duo Celebrate Black Durham in a Craftsman Revived for $837K

“In many ways it educates and offers diversity to what is still a predominantly all-white neighborhood,” says designer and builder Alicia Hylton-Daniel.
Text by
View 16 Photos

Few entrepreneurs can lay claim to revitalizing as much of downtown Durham, North Carolina’s housing stock as interior designer Alicia Hylton-Daniel.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

j
J. Michael Welton
J. Michael Welton is architecture critic for the News & Observer in Raleigh, N.C. His work has appeared in national and international publications like The New York Times, The Washington Post, Metropolis, Interior Design,...

Published

Topics

RenovationsBudget BreakdownHome ToursDwell+ Exclusive