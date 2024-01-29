Budget Breakdown: An Austin Architect Spins Michael Pollan’s Food Advice Into a Healthy Home
Tired of toxic materials, Greg Esparza started experimenting with the most natural ones he could find, including cork, hemp, and cross-laminated timber.
Text by
Greg Esparza takes one of his architectural cues from his days running an Austin, Texas, farmers’ market back in 2009, when he was also launching his design career. "It’s like the Michael Pollan rule: Eat food, not too much, mostly plants," Greg says. "If we are trying to nourish ourselves with ingredients our grandmother would recognize, why wouldn’t I want to build a house with materials she would recognize?"
Addie Broyles
Addie Broyles is a writer based in Austin, Texas.
