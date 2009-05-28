Bruce Aidells Reviews 5 36-inch Cooktops

Centuries ago, when our ancestors slaved over simmering cauldrons on open flames, cooking was as much about chopping wood as it was about chopping vegetables. Ongoing culinary and technological advancements have made the modern-day kitchen a relative paradise of convenience and bastion of sanitation. However, the simple smell of onions sautéing remains as seductive as ever. We cook not only to sit down and enjoy a delicious meal, but because the process can be as gratifying as the digestive act itself.

Nowhere is this sensual appeal of cooking more evident than on the cooktop, where sauces simmer, meats sear, and wafting aromas originate. There’s something formulaic about cooking in an oven—just set it and forget it. Working on the burners, however, requires constant attention, and allows the chef to interact directly with his food—testing for flavor and continually reﬁning his meal until it hits the plate. Just how exciting would Iron Chef be if Hiroyuki Sakai stood around peering into his oven?

While the range—a combination of oven and cooktop—is still by far the most common kitchen appliance, in today’s world, where kitchens can be as sleek as sports cars, the drop-in cooktop offers greater flexibility (and means that you can install the oven ergonomically, so you won’t break your back getting a turkey in and out). If you’re in the market for a cooktop, you’re faced with three choices: gas, radiant electric, and induction. We took a look at all three, inviting sausage-maker and pork expert Bruce Aidells to offer his opinions. We headed down to CG Appliance in Daly City, California, with pork chops in tow, to put five 36-inch cooktops to the test.