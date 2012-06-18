Broom Chair by Emeco

Philippe Starck designed the Broom chair back in 2003, but since it took nearly a decade to perfect the material engineering it was only unveiled this year. Broom—its name derived from the detritus left over from manufacturing other pieces of furniture—is 75 percent reclaimed polypropylene, 15 percent reclaimed wood fiber, and 10 percent glass fiber. "We've developed a new material that sweeps up industrial waste and turns it into something strong, smart, and beautiful," writes the manufacturer, Emeco, about the stackable chair. Though Broom won't be available for sale until July, you can pre-order from Design Within Reach and see it at Dwell on Design June 22-24, 2012.

The chair comes in six colors—grey, green, natural, orange, white and yellow—and retails for $195.




