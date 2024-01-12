Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
Work/Life Balance? This Architect Couple’s Cambridge Home Doesn’t See a Need to Strike OneView 11 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Work/Life Balance? This Architect Couple’s Cambridge Home Doesn’t See a Need to Strike One

Harvard professors Sarah Whiting and Ron Witte reenvisioned a commercial space as a two-story residence and office that serves as a salon for a rotating cast of guest.
Text by
View 11 Photos

Sarah Whiting and Ron Witte think of their home as a hub for an ever-evolving community. Both architects and professors at Harvard’s Graduate School of Design, and Sarah the dean, the couple has an open-door policy for houseguests and students alike. It creates a thrilling atmosphere, they say, where new ideas are always circulating.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Kelly Dawson
Kelly Dawson is a writer in Los Angeles who has been contributing to Dwell's print and online publications since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @kellydawsonwrites.

Published

Topics

RenovationsHome ToursDwell+ Exclusive