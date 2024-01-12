Work/Life Balance? This Architect Couple’s Cambridge Home Doesn’t See a Need to Strike One
Harvard professors Sarah Whiting and Ron Witte reenvisioned a commercial space as a two-story residence and office that serves as a salon for a rotating cast of guest.
Text by
Sarah Whiting and Ron Witte think of their home as a hub for an ever-evolving community. Both architects and professors at Harvard’s Graduate School of Design, and Sarah the dean, the couple has an open-door policy for houseguests and students alike. It creates a thrilling atmosphere, they say, where new ideas are always circulating.
Kelly Dawson
Kelly Dawson is a writer in Los Angeles who has been contributing to Dwell's print and online publications since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @kellydawsonwrites.
