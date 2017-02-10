Bright Renovation of a 1970s Big Sur Home

Before



When Schicketanz bought the 2,054-square-foot house for $650,000 in 2012, it was dark and dilapidated, sinking two inches out of plumb toward the creek. Unsightly fiberglass panels lined the front door walkway. Plus, there was a woodpecker problem. "The plywood on one side had a million holes in it," she recalls. "When we opened the walls inside, I don’t know how many pounds of acorns poured out." All in all, she spent about $270 per square foot to completely renovate the structure.