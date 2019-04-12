How to get Architecture School Student Ideas From Concept to Reality
How to get Architecture School Student Ideas From Concept to Reality

By Heather Corcoran
The Los Angeles foundation MADWorkshop challenges the young designers of the future to tap into the intersection of empathy and innovation.

It’s a common complaint about architecture school: Students graduate with a portfolio full of ambitious proposals but never really build anything. Martin Architecture and Design Workshop (MADWorkshop) is trying to make that a thing of the past.

