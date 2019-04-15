This Storage System Packs Up in Just Five Minutes
Dwell Magazine + Storage

This Storage System Packs Up in Just Five Minutes

By Luke Hopping
During the London Design Festival, Natalia Geci presents a “nomadic” furniture collection that mitigates the hassle of moving.

For those who often pull up stakes, personal belongings, not walls, make a home. And how easily those possessions can be packed and ferried to their next nest is the yardstick by which they’re judged. Inspired by her own peripatetic lifestyle, Argentine architect and designer Natalia Geci created LYNKO, a travel-ready storage prototype that can be customized by adding hooks, mirrors, hangers, pockets, and more. Because it assembles without screws, stands on its own, and fits in the back of most cars, Geci likens her invention, for which she is seeking a manufacturer, to an indoor tent. Unlike many campsites, though, when it’s time to depart, LYNKO takes just five minutes to break down. 

