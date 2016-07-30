View Photos
B|01 by Levi Gordy
B|01 is a minimal bench created by Brooklyn-based designer Levi Gordy.
B|01 minimizes the distance between the individual their environment, and therefore increases engagement. The void, located directly where one would rest their head, forms a dependent relationship with the plant. This accent of living organisms serves to remind us of the strong connection that we have with nature and the importance of sustaining a harmonious spirit.
