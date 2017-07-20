Bohlin Cywinski Jackson Designs a Tech-Forward Retail Experience For Reformation

The 3,400-square-foot retail space on Valencia Street uses technology to augment the typical shopping experience: embedded touch screens in the display area allow customers to reserve items to try on, while touch screens in the fitting rooms help them browse, add, and exchange products. The clothes are delivered from the warehouse to the "magic wardrobe" through a system of magnetic door locks that preserve the shopper’s privacy. On top of this, guests can choose from a variety of lighting presets and plug in their phones to enjoy a personal soundtrack.