Bohlin Cywinski Jackson Designs a Tech-Forward Retail Experience For Reformation

Los Angeles-based brand Reformation—whose trendy, tailored, and eco-friendly clothes have earned a cult following—has opened a new concept store in San Francisco’s Mission District with the help of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson.
The 3,400-square-foot retail space on Valencia Street uses technology to augment the typical shopping experience: embedded touch screens in the display area allow customers to reserve items to try on, while touch screens in the fitting rooms help them browse, add, and exchange products. The clothes are delivered from the warehouse to the "magic wardrobe" through a system of magnetic door locks that preserve the shopper’s privacy. On top of this, guests can choose from a variety of lighting presets and plug in their phones to enjoy a personal soundtrack.
The store features minimalist white walls, stainless steel shelving and clothing racks, and wooden display cases. Rammed earth panels create a textural backdrop that divide the retail space from the fitting areas.
An excursion into a new kind of purchasing experience, the new Reformation location by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson is streamlined, personalized, and digitized.