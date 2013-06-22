Blu Homes To Unveil First Prefab Home Model in Los Angeles

Blu Homes , a leader in green prefabricated homes and an exhibiting sponsor at Dwell on Design, announced today that the company will unveil its first model home in the Los Angeles area later this year. Like all Blu Homes, the model is LEED Silver certifiable and solar-ready, but this particular unit has a few adjustments tweaked to the Southern California lifestyle. Floor-to-ceiling windows, double-height ceilings, and an open floorplan are de rigeur in the Breezehouse design, while this unit sports 2,300 square feet of decking, larger bedrooms with walk-in closets, a walk-in shower in the master bath, folding Nanawalls on either side of the Breezespace and expanded storage, including a walk-in pantry.

Blu Homes made some additional modifications to the floor planin order to create a larger, grander central Breezespace through the central living space.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Located on a hillside lot in Agoura Hills, a Los Angeles suburb north of Malibu, the 2,900 square foot Breezehouse will also feature a separate 24' Pod, ideal for a guesthouse, yoga room, art studio, or home office. The main house packs in four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage. Breezehouses are manufactured in Blu Homes's California factory, transported by truck, and then "unfolded" on site.

For more Blu Homes at Dwell on Design, June 21-23, 2013 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, visit Booth #131 on the main floor and the Blu Homes Oasis at Dwell Outdoor. And join Dwell editors as they interview Blu Homes onstage Saturday at noon and Sunday at 3pm.