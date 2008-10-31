View Photos
Blu Dot Store Opening
By Miyoko Ohtake
Minneapolis-based furniture company Blu Dot is setting up a flagship shop in Soho. Earlier this week the company announced it will open the first-ever Blu Dot store in December.
Blu Dot, located at 140 Wooster Street, will be right at home with its neighbors–DWR’s Tools for Living, Cappellini, Desiron, Ligne Roset, Cassina, Poltona Frau, Moss, Moroso, and B&B Italia all have storefronts within a block of Blu Dot’s new 2,500-square-foot showspace.
