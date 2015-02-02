Black, White, and Gray All Over: Monochromatic Copenhagen Townhouse

A design-savvy family in Copenhagen crafts their dream townhouse.
The 2,000-square-foot Copenhagen townhouse that Sofie and Frank Christensen Egelund share with their four children is a modern haven with a distinctive design sensibility. Designed in a monochromatic palette, the home is the perfect combination of Scandinavian minimalism and homey comfort. And it’s no wonder: both Sofie and Frank work for Vipp, a third-generation, Danish company specializing in high-end kitchen and bath accessories. (Frank is the vice president, and Sofie is the communication and concept director.) As such, the pair has spent much of their lives learning about and seeking out good design.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The home itself—built in 1898 and renovated by the Egelunds eight years ago—is a typical Danish townhouse, with five small levels that might traditionally serve as homes for five different families. The couple, however, has separated each floor into distinct spaces for themselves, their children, and communal living, yet managed to skillfully blend these levels into one cohesive space. The interior combines monochromatic palettes and minimal wall decoration with carefully chosen furniture pieces, heirlooms, and lighting to achieve a simple and strikingly modern yet personal design.
"In Scandinavia we have a very strong tradition and history of furniture," Sofie explains. Choosing their furnishings carefully allowed the family to keep their space open and unencumbered, while expressing their personalities and paying homage to the history of design. "Our decorations reflect that things should have a certain heritage and personality, and these things will live longer than shorter trends."