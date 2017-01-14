Binburra Beach House by Amee Allsop
View Photos

By Leibal / Published by Leibal
Binburra Beach House is a minimal residence located in Sydney, Australia, designed by Amee Allsop.

The renovation sought to open up the space to create a brighter and more fluid interior. Whitewashed wooden floors seamlessly blend into the white walls and ceiling, allowing the natural wood and concrete textures to pop from the rest of the interior. The main living area is situated adjacent the balcony which overlooks the natural landscape beyond.


