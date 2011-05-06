Bialetti’s Aeternum Cookware
Bialetti’s Aeternum Cookware

By Miyoko Ohtake
If you've ever seen a Moka stovetop espresso maker—and what design or coffee fan hasn't (especially visitors to the Museum of Modern Art in New York where it's part of the permanent collection)—then you've seen the work of Italian designer Alfonso Bialetti and his eponymous company Bialetti. A product line from the manufacturer that is, however, probably less known in the United States is its Aeternum cookware, which I recently tested out.
Bialetti's new Aeternum saute pans come in eight-inch, 10.25-inch, and 12-inch diameters. The 12-inch version comes with a lid.

Bialetti boasts about its Aeternum collection's green features (the PFOA-free nonstick coating, the process that requires only low temperatures that reportedly resulted in fewer CO2 emissions into the atmosphere). But for most consumers, the biggest question is how well does it work.

Earlier this week, I gave the pan a go by making sautéed asparagus and also a spaghetti dish for which the sauce made in the pan and the final spaghetti-cooking was done in the pan as well. It was great. The nonstick coating kept everything moving around well and kept anything from burning. The deep pan meant dropping in a pound of cooked pasta was no big deal as there was ample room, and the tall sides kept anything from jumping out while I stirred. The pan comes with a lid (so steaming is an option) and the handles (on the lid and the pan) are wrapped in silicone so that even when the pan heated up, the parts you touch stayed cool. Best of all, it was incredibly quick and easy to clean after cooking.

All in all, the Aeternum pan lived up to its company's legacy, though it is a bit of an investment (the pans range from $20-70). Pick one up at bialettishop.com or amazon.com and then browse through our recipes (featuring family favorites from residents whose kitchens we featured in our new 100 Kitchens We Love special issue) to find something tasty to cook. 
 

The Aeternum saute pan by Bialetti.

