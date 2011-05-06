Bialetti’s Aeternum Cookware

Bialetti boasts about its Aeternum collection's green features (the PFOA-free nonstick coating, the process that requires only low temperatures that reportedly resulted in fewer CO2 emissions into the atmosphere). But for most consumers, the biggest question is how well does it work.



Earlier this week, I gave the pan a go by making sautéed asparagus and also a spaghetti dish for which the sauce made in the pan and the final spaghetti-cooking was done in the pan as well. It was great. The nonstick coating kept everything moving around well and kept anything from burning. The deep pan meant dropping in a pound of cooked pasta was no big deal as there was ample room, and the tall sides kept anything from jumping out while I stirred. The pan comes with a lid (so steaming is an option) and the handles (on the lid and the pan) are wrapped in silicone so that even when the pan heated up, the parts you touch stayed cool. Best of all, it was incredibly quick and easy to clean after cooking.



All in all, the Aeternum pan lived up to its company's legacy, though it is a bit of an investment (the pans range from $20-70). Pick one up at bialettishop.com or amazon.com and then browse through our recipes (featuring family favorites from residents whose kitchens we featured in our new 100 Kitchens We Love special issue) to find something tasty to cook.

